Here's exciting news for fans of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar is set to launch a special mobile application by the end of April, which will allow his millions of fans to access all his day-to-day activities, movie projects and insight into his house. It will also help fans stay connect with Shah Rukh and interact with each other.

Besides these, the Badshah of Bollywood will also hold contests through the app and will hand out gifts to winners. Exclusive pictures of Shah Rukh will also be featured on the app.

"Shah Rukh Khan is going to surprise his fans by launching a special mobile application. The idea behind this move is very simple. He loves staying in touch with his fans and this application will make it easier for both, him and his fans to stay connected and interact with each other. In fact, the application is already ready. The team is just fine-tuning it," a source told Bollywood Life.

"Shah Rukh has also been using it and has been giving daily feedback to make the user experience better. SRK is now planning a special launch for it by the end of the month, maybe on April 22. It is going to be something that you have never seen before and all his fans will totally love it," the source added.

A few months ago, Salman Khan had launched a special mobile app – Being In Touch – for his fans as he wanted to stay connected to them directly. The app, which is already a hit among fans, allows users to access all of Salman's social media posts on one platform.

Meanwhile, both Shah Rukh and Salman will be sharing the screen space after decades in Kabir Khan's Tubelight, which is scheduled for Eid release this year.

Besides Tubelight, SRK is busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next with Anushka Sharma. Several photos from the sets of this untitled film have surfaced on social media. The superstar also has Aanand L Rai's next that will see him play the role of a drawf.