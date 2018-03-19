Social media was all abuzz when Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture with Katrina Kaif recreating an iconic scene from his 1993 film Darr.

Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Cos she doesn't eat ice cream in real, Cos she has worked so hard & cos this reminds me of Darr...on @aanandlrai #Zerothe film...'I lov u kkkKatrina..' @katrinakaif"

Katrina Kaif then shared a picture from the sets of Zero, captioning it: "Ice cream ke baad."

While we can't stop going "aww" at this picture, here are some adorable moments the two have shared over the years that will definitely make you forget the Zero photo.

1. This picture shows Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif during a promotional event for their film Jab Tak Hai Jaan in Mumbai, October 29, 2012. The film was directed by Bollywood legend Yash Chopra, who died October 21 that year.

2. This was when Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif were spotted rehearsing for the 18th Annual Colors-Screen Awards.

3. Shah Rukh Khan is a true gentleman as he escorts Katrina Kaif inside for a lunch at a popular Bandra restaurant in Mumbai. This, and many more pictures of the two from the past, will make you go "awww".

Zero, directed by Anand L Rai, is a story about a small person. The film stars Anushka Sharma with Shah Rukh and Katrina. While Anushka is currently busy shooting for Sui Dhaaga, starring Varun Dhawan, SRK has appointed Katrina as his "media manager" and keeps posting fun stuff from the sets of Zero.

The trio was last seen in the Yash Chopra-directed 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan.