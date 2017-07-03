Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan would be seen karaoking for the first time in the song Beech Beech Mein from his upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal featuring Anushka Sharma in the female lead.

The makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal recently released the first song Radha, which has struck a chord with the audiences. Now, they are gearing to unleash the second song titled Beech Beech Mein from the film. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are seen grooving to the peppy tunes of Pritam. The music video is set in a club and SRK will be seen karaoking on the screen for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan is known to deliver chartbusters with a number of party songs to his credit and the track 'Dard-e-Disco' is one of them. The superstar always treats his fans with his dance moves and hook steps.

The makers of Jab Harry met Sejal are laying a unique marketing grammar. They have already released a series of mini trails as an unconventional introduction to the audience to its characters Harry and Sejal. The mini trails and song from the film have been receiving rave reviews adding to the excitement.

The makers also visited Ahmedabad to connect with girls named Sejal as they launched their first song 'Radha' amongst the girls. They are visiting the clubs in Mumbai to launch the second song Beech Beech Mein and it serves as yet another marketing ace by the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Jab Harry Met Sejal revolves around the story of a Punjabi guide and a Gujarati girl. It is one of the most-anticipated films of the year ever since it went on the floors. Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer, which is coming in like a breath of fresh air, is all set for release on August 4.