Things between Kajol and Karan Johar have apparently turned good in recent past, and if reports are to be believed, the actress will again be seen in one of Karan's next movie. And if that is not reason enough to rejoice, Kajol will reportedly be paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

According to Mid-Day, Karan has finalised Kajol for his next movie, after the actress agreed to be part of it. Although the report did not divulge much detail, it did mention that the actress and the film-maker are back into being close friends.

Kajol had earlier featured in multiple box office hit movies of KJo like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan. However, their friendship had witnessed a setback during the box office clash between Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kajol's husband Ajay Devgn's Shivaay.

The ugly box office battle had left much bad blood between the old buddies. However, Kajol and Karan reportedly patched up recently, after the actress invited him for her birthday bash.

"Kajol is definitely part of Karan's next venture. He had sworn to himself at the beginning of his career that she would be a part of all his films. That promise was broken in last year's Diwali release, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But Kajol is back in Karan's life and in his next directorial undertaking," one report quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, some reports also claimed that none other than Shah Rukh Khan will be paired opposite Kajol in Karan's upcoming movie. Kajol and SRK's pairing has been one of the most liked, and fans certainly have a reason to cherish if the buzz is true.

Kajol had made a comeback on the big screen with multi-starrer Dilwale. The film had featured Shah Rukh opposite Kajol, along with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Although there was a huge hype around the film, it failed to impress the audience and the box office numbers as per the expectations.

While Kajol and Karan's patch up appears to be real, there has not been any official confirmation on the two joining hands for any upcoming movies yet.