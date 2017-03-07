From friendship to relationship goals, Bollywood is known to have set many examples. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan recently proved that they are friends for lifetime, even if their third musketeer has issues. As people know about Kajol and Karan Johar's tiff, it was nice to see Karan's BFF SRK to be in good terms with the actress.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut blames marketing team for Rangoon's debacle?

Many similar gossips and buzz have been doing the rounds recently; take a look:

Kajol-Shah Rukh Khan's hug

SRK recently walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Mijwan Summer 2017 with Anushka Sharma. Several celebrities attended the event, including Kajol. SRK and Kajol, who are Bollywood's one of the most iconic jodis, were spotted hugging each other at the event. While walking the ramp, Shah Rukh went to the actress and greeted her. Watch the video here:

Vishal Bhardwaj's next

After Rangoon's debacle, Vishal Bhardwaj will reportedly go back to Shakespeare. His earlier movies like Maqbool, Omkara and Haider have been adaptations of Shakespearean tragedies Macbeth, Othello, and Hamlet, respectively. Now, reports suggest that the director is now thinking of adapting Shakespeare's 17th-century comedy 'Twelfth Night' for the big screen.

Raveena Tandon okay with Tu Cheez Badi song remake

Abbas Mustan's upcoming film Machine will have an iconic song's remake and it is Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon's Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast. While Akshay is pretty excited about the remake, Raveena, too, has given thumbs up to it. "Yes, I heard the number and liked it. I feel they have done complete justice to the number. It is peppy and I enjoyed it a lot," Raveena told Bollywood Life.

Ram Gopal Varma's way of celebrating successful people

After humiliating Tiger Shroff on social media, RGV apologised on twitter. But, it didn't look like that he was sorry. He, in fact, told Deccan Chronicle that he does not have any personal grudge against the star kid. He said: "I do this with everyone who catches my attention. It's my way of celebrating successful people."

Sajid Nadiadwala- Fox Star Studios three-movie deal

Fox Star Studios has teamed up with Sajid Nadiadwala and signed a deal of three big-ticket films. It will start with Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 (releasing September 29) directed by David Dhawan, the sequel to Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff, and the launch film of Suniel Shetty's son Ahaan which is yet not titled.