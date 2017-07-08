It appears Bollywood celebrities have taken their craving for good wheels a few notches higher. Be it a birthday fete or celebration marking the success of a movie, cars are proving to be their perfect gifting solutions. While actor Ranveer Singh's brand new Aston Martin Rapide has been the talk of the B-town from the past couple of days, actor Salman Khan's brand new Mercedes-Benz has taken over it.

Well, you might be wondering why that bit of news should matter when it is a known fact that actor Salman Khan already has a fleet of luxury cars vying for space in his backyard garage. The new Mercedes-Benz may be just another addition but it has a special buzz around it. Because the person who has gifted it to him is none other than the 'Bollywood's Baadshah, Shah Rukh Khan. Although there is no official word from both the actors about their newly found love, reports suggest that the former gifted it in appreciation for making a cameo in his upcoming film. Giving credence to the excitement was when Salman was spotted in a yet to be registered luxury contraption cruising. We too believe the Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 43 4MATIC is the luxury car gifted by Shah Rukh.

Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe

So what makes the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe worthy of gifting? Read on. GLE Coupé is a successful combination of SUV and coupé from Mercedes-Benz. The prominent front with radiator trim that's typical of a coupé differentiates it from its off-roader sibling - the GLE – at first sight. It features LED Intelligent Light System, Daytime running lamps featuring LED fibre optics integrated into the upper part of the headlamps, tail lights with LED technology and AMG body styling.

In the cabin, the AMG GLE 43 Coupe gets a wide array of features like nappa leather AMG sports steering wheel, AMG floor mats, the brushed stainless steel sports pedals and more. The driver and front passenger seats are fitted with upholstery in ARTICO man-made leather. The Mercedes also has automatic climate control system with 3 climate zones.

Powering the GLE 43 Coupe is a 3-litre BiTurbo V6 engine, which is tuned to churn out 362 bhp and a peak torque of 520 Nm. Finally, a 9- speed automatic gearbox takes charge of the transmission duties. That is luxury for you!