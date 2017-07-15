The Jodhpur Tourist Guide Association of Rajasthan approached Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan with an honorary membership as a pleasant gesture marking his upcoming movie 'Jab Harry met Sejal' where Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of tour guide.

This honorary membership adds to the list of felicitations and doctorates that he had received from across the world.

Ma Ma main Guide ban gaya (honorary) Jodhpur Tourism Guide Assoc Thx for making Harry a part of ur family. pic.twitter.com/3pySEdXZTt — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2017

Calling it an honour to host the superstar, Ratan Singh Rathore, the president of that association said that he was excited to bestow Shah Rukh with the membership.

"It is a matter of pride that he would represent our profession in Jab Harry Met Sejal. We are happy as he will bring recognition to the job of a tourist guide," he added.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Jab Harry met Sejal' will feature SRK as a professional tourist guide.

In the movie, Shah Rukh Khan essays the role of a rooted Punjabi guy who travels to Canada for work.

'Jab Harry Met Sejal' appears to be a quirky romantic drama. Shah Rukh and Anushka's onscreen chemistry has always worked wonders and looks like the duo are set to impress the fans yet again.

Glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan from 'Jab Harry met Sejal' as a fun loving tour guide has got the audience rooting to watch him as 'Harry' on screen.

And SRK was seen taking his tour guide job very seriously:

Taking my job as a guide seriously…started with a tour of Mehrangarh Fort one of the largest in India. Khamma Ghani pic.twitter.com/yMoQQAf32S — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 14, 2017

'Jab Harry met Sejal' is all set to hit the theatres on August 4.