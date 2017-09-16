Speculations regarding the lead actor of Dhoom 4 have been doing the rounds for over a year or so. While there were reports that the makers were considering Salman Khan to play the lead, the latest development in the project hints Shah Rukh Khan could be the lead.

A report in DNA said SRK is likely to sign the dotted lines. After Aamir Khan starred in Dhoom 3, Yash Raj Films apparently wanted to maintain the star power and hence wanted Salman or Shah Rukh in Dhoom 4.

However, with Salman already doing YRF's another franchise Race 3, the Don actor has become the apt choice.

"Adi wants to take Dhoom 4 to the next level and he's asked Maneesh Sharma to write the film. He's currently scripting it. For those in the know, Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor (director of Dhoom 3) is now busy with Thugs of Hindostan. So the film will change hands again. Maneesh will probably direct it as well," a source told DNA.

Maneesh Sharma, who helmed SRK's Fan, is likely to team up with the superstar yet again. "Although Fan didn't work at the box office, SRK and Maneesh have discussed about working together again. Nothing is on paper as of now, but for SRK, all that isn't required when it's a YRF film. Only a call from Adi is enough," the source added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh, whose last outing Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't work wonders at the box office, is gearing up for Aanand L Rai's next in which he will play the role of a dwarf. The makers are targeting December 2018 for the release but are yet to decide on the title of the movie.