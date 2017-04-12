Abhay Deol came up with a series of posts on Facebook, sarcastically slamming a number of Bollywood celebs for endorsing fairness cream products, and thereby encouraging racism. The actor even included top stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in his posts.

Sunny Deol's brother Abhay started taking jibe at the Bollywood stars by first sharing John Abraham's fairness cream endorsement, and captioning it as "We are not a racist country! I will prove it to you."

After taking a sarcastic dig at John's endorsement, Abhay targeted a couple of other actresses for the same reason. Soon, he turned his radar towards Shahid Kapoor and continued making sarcastic comments on the stars.

Then came Deepika Padukone's turn for endorsing a similar fairness cream. Abhay also criticised Shah Rukh and Sidhath Malhotra for the same cause.

He also took dig at some international models and brands.

The Dev D actor also shared a quote by actress Nandita Das, who is against such advertisements, which reinforce the notion that dark skinned people are not desirable.

Finally, Abhay made a long post slamming such endorsements. "There's a lot more of these campaigns that are blatantly, and sometimes subtly, selling you the idea that whiter skin is better than darker skin. No one at the top of their game in any field is going to tell you that it is demeaning, false, and racist.

"You have to see that for yourself. You have to stop buying into the idea that a particular shade is better than others. Unfortunately if you look at matrimonial ads you will see how entrenched in our psyche this belief is. We even use the word 'dusk' to describe the colour of someone's skin! While an individual may not be able to change this attitude in his/her community, he/she can at least start with the family," he said.