Bollywood on Saturday morning woke up to the loss of an important personality — Kundan Shah, director of Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro.

The news of the demise of Shah, who had also directed Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, made the actor nostalgic and emotional.

Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram and wrote: "Oh my friend I miss you. I know u will bring smiles around wherever u are...but this world will laugh less now. RIP [sic]"

Kundan Shah had taken a break after spending some glorious years making some classic shows. He made a comeback with the SRK-starrer Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994).

The film is one of Shah Rukh Khan's best performances till date. IT was made on a small budget and shot in Goa and Mumbai. The film recovered its money over the next 12 years, and for what it's worth, it is appreciated till date.

Shah and SRK worked together on three projects. The filmmaker once said "you love to watch Shah Rukh perform," but also criticised the actor and said his acting had become plastic.

"He was a devoted actor. But nowadays, his acting is plastic. The scenes only have his mannerisms. I would say even Kajol and Aamir Khan do plastic acting because they are enacting the same emotions all the time," Shah had said.

"Today, the actor is trapped if the film doesn't do a business of Rs 100 crore. So they have to do what they are told," Shah had told Rediff.com in an interview.

Kundan Shah followed up Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa with 2000's Kya Kehna, which presented the subject of teen pregnancy and starred Preity Zinta.

He later directed films like Hum To Mohabbat Karega (2000), Dil Hai Tumhara (2002), Ek Se Badhkar Ek (2004), The Three Sisters (2005) and Persai Kehte Hain (2006). His last directorial venture, P Se PM Tak, released in 2014.

The industry mourned his death but his legacy will always be cherished.