The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan seems to be more than eager to spread his wings far and wide in franchise cricket. The actor has bought a franchise from Cape Town for the upcoming first edition of the South Africa T20 League.

This is not the first team he owns in franchise cricket. Shah Rukh Khan is also a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders since the inception of the IPL in 2008, and also owns Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League. Shah Rukh's team in the new league will be called Cape Town Knight Riders. JP Duminy is the marquee player of SRK's team.

Besides SRK, the GMR group from India, which owns Delhi Daredevils in the IPL, have also bought a franchise in Johannesburg. Kagiso Rabada will be the marquee player for the GMR-owned team.

There are eight teams in total in the competition, and Durban, Benoni, Pretoria, Stellenbosch, Bloemfontein and Port Elizabeth will each host six other franchises.

There is a huge interest in the South Africa T20 league, and the draft has been scheduled for August, where 400 players already seem to have registered as well.

Here is a look at the owners and marquee players for all the eights in the competition.