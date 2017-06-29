Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight has been having an average run at the box office, both in India as well as overseas. So, some cinema halls at Brussels in Belgium are apparently trying to sell Tubelight tickets claiming it to be Shah Rukh Khan's movie.

Mid-Day has come up with a report claiming that theatres in Brussels are showing Tubelight as an SRK-starrer. While Salman plays the central character in the movie, Shah Rukh just has a small cameo in Tubelight.

Also read: Oscars class of 2017: Salman, Aamir, Aishwarya invited but why not Shah Rukh Khan?

However, some theatres in the foreign land are apparently showing Shah Rukh as the lead man in the cast. The report also has a picture of the board in the theatre that mentions SRK's name against the "cast" head. But, the poster clearly shows that it is Salman's film.

Well, looks like Shah Rukh has a bigger fan base in Belgium than Salman, and the theatre owners are trying to cash in on SRK's popularity to sell more tickets. Nonetheless, it is wrong on their part to fool the audience, just because Salman's name is not being enough to attract the audience.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight shows Salman's character trying everything possible to bring back his brother, played by Sohail Khan, from the clutches of Chinese Army during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The superstar is seen playing the role of a differently-abled man.

There was a lot of hype around the movie before the release, but the box office figures turned out to be pretty disappointing compared to Salman's other recent movies. While critics slammed the film left and right, the audience too seems to be unimpressed by Salman's performance and the overall film. It also features Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin.