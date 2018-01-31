The Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan are the two big guns of Bollywood who enjoy a huge fan following. And since social media has allowed the common man to interact with their favourite celebrities, Big B and SRK enjoy an extraordinary fan following on Twitter as well.

While there's no doubt that the two are very active on Twitter and keep treating their fans with their latest pictures and witty posts, SRK has beaten Big B in the race for followers on the social media platform. SRK is currently leading 32,932, 668 followers to his name and Big B is just on his trail with 32,919,128 followers on the microblogging platform.

The people following these two superstars get daily dose of their entertainment and fan moments at regular intervals. While Big B keeps retweeting and replying to his fans queries, SRK once in a while starts interacting with his fans and floors them with his witty and funny answers.

There are numerous reasons why SRK and Big B enjoy such a massive fan following. Obliging to their fans requests and keeping them posted about their upcoming projects are just some of those reasons why people love interacting with them.

And there are very few celebrities who manage stay connected with their fans virtually. But what attracts millions of users is the simplicity which SRK and Big B bring to the celluloid and spread happiness with their charm.

On the work front, SRK is currently prepping for Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif while Big B is busy shooting for YRF's upcoming project Thugs Of Hindostan opposite Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Katrina Kaif.