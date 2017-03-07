The makers of Imtiaz Ali's next movie The Ring starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are said to have already sold out its theatrical rights that are rumoured to have fetched Rs 125 crore.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali kickstarted the pre-production of The Ring in April 2015 and its formal shooting started at Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest in August 2016. The producers have planned to release the film in the theatres around the world on August 11 this year. The buzz in the media claims they have already signed a deal on the sale of the movie's global distribution rights.

The reports claim that the domestic rights for The Ring have been sold for Rs 125 crore and Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz has acquired rights of the movie. Hirawat admitted bagging its rights, but declined to divulge the details of the deal. "I have acquired the All India and overseas distribution rights of The Ring, but I will not comment on the cost of the same," he told Bollywood Hungama, when quizzed about it.

Shah Rukh is said to be playing the role of Casanova tourist guide in Europe in The Ring, while Anushka appears as his love interest. The movie marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Imtiaz. "The reason why Shah Rukh and I are working is because both us wanted to do something which we were not doing really," Imtiaz had earlier said.