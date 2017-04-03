Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, who were shooting for Imtiaz Ali's next – tentatively titled Raula – in Europe until recently, has started filming the next schedule in Punjab.

Some pictures from the shoot have surfaced online, which will surely leave fans excited. In the pictures, both Shah Rukh and Anushka are seen shooting in a busy lane in Jalandhar. While the actress donned a yellow-green salwar-suit, the superstar carried a casual look. Fans thronged the location to get a glimpse of the stars. Shah Rukh was seen waving at the crowd and posing for selfies with fans.

Rumour has it that the stars will shoot a Punjabi song sequence in the city.

Earlier, the team has travelled to exotic locations in Europe including Amsterdam, Prague and Budapest. The film will see Shah Rukh play the role of a Casanova tourist guide in Europe, while Anushka appears as his love interest. The movie marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and Imtiaz, while this is the third time the superstar and Anushka will share screen space after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hain Jaan.

The film will clash with Akshay Kumar's Toilet: Ek prem Katha during the Independence Day weekend. (August 11). Besides Raula, other prospective titles of the film are Rehnuma and The Ring.