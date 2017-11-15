It will be like a dream come true if Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn come together for a movie. While many filmmakers must have tried to cast them in a movie, it was a stunning actress who joined the list now.

Remember the beautiful Mohabbatein actress Kim Sharma? So, she is set to turn producer and is learning the ropes of the trade.

"Kim Sharma has learnt many crucial aspects of filmmaking and now she wants to try her hand at production," a source told SpotboyE.

Kim is reportedly planning to make a multi-starrer with big Bollywood actors, the entertainment portal reported. She will announce her new project soon. The interesting part is that Kim is keen to rope in Shah Rukh and Ajay together in the movie.

Is it even possible? Though these two superstars are cordial to each other because of Kajol, they are not that fond of each other.

As SRK is also Karan Johar's best buddy, Ajay keeps his distance from the superstar. Will Kim be able to bring them together?

The source said: "Kim has been talking to many heroes to lead her film. Her plans even reached Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, about a month ago."

Will they agree?

Meanwhile, SRK and Ajay are busy with their respective projects. Shah Rukh will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's untitled movie, in which he will play a dwarf. It also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

Interestingly, the movie has a long list of cameos, including that of Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Sridevi, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Ajay is roped in for the third instalment of Dhamaal – title Total Dhamaal. He will share screen space with Arshad Warsi once again, after Golmaal Again.