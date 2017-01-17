Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, the two big stars of Bollywood, might possibly team up for the biggest movie ever made in India. Well, the rumours say that they could be part of SS Rajamouli's screen adaptation of Hindu epic Mahabharatha.

Speculations are doing rounds that Mahabharatha will be made in over Rs 400 crore to become the biggest movie made in India till date. It will be reportedly shot in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The makers are planning to cast both South and Bollywood actors.

The buzz is that Shah Rukh Khan is keen to play the role of Karna and Aamir Khan is interested in Lord Krishna's character. If this report turns out to be true, it will be for the first time that the duo is collaborating for a film.

It may be recalled that Aamir Khan had revealed his interest earlier to work with SS Rajamouli's Mahabharatha. During the promotions of his Dangal in Hyderabad, he had said, "I'm a huge fan of Rajamouli's work and if he ever plans to make Mahabharata, I'd love to play Krishna or Karna. I might actually go with Krishna,"

Currently, SS Rajamouli is fully occupied with his prestigious Baahubali – The Conclusion. The shooting of the multilingual film has been completed and the post-production works are on. The upcoming flick, which has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and Anushka Shetty in the leads, will be out worldwide on April 28.

The filmmaker is expected to start working on Mahabharatha adaptation only after the release of Baahubali – The Conclusion. The movie on the Hindu epic demands a lot of preparation and the movie will commence only next year, say reports.