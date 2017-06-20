Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Senkumar on Tuesday, June 20, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced terror threat during his recent visit for the inauguration of the state's first Metro rail service in Kochi.

Defending police action against Puthuvype protesters, Senkumar said that police were only doing their duty. He claimed that the protesters were trying to create a problem along the path of the PM's motorcade. Modi was in Kochi on Saturday, June 17, for the launch of Kochi Metro.

Reacting to the allegations against DCP Yathish Chandra, Senkumar said that the protesters did not inform about their protest at the High Court Junction Road in Kochi. Chandra had intervened to disperse the crowd.

The DGP also said that Chandra was not present at Puthuvype, where LPG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Samara Samithi's protest turned violent on Sunday. Several people including children and women were injured during the police action in the area, drawing criticism from different quarters.

Suggesting that the agitators at Puthuvype also include people from outside the place, Senkumar added that police are responsible for providing security to the IOC terminal. The residents at Puthuvype have been protesting against the construction of the LPG terminal for the last four months, saying that the project poses a threat to the lives of the people as the area is a residential and densely populated.