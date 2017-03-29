- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
Sewol disaster ferry fully lifted from sea
Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith urges Theresa May to get down to work
Labours Shadow Secretary of State for Defence as told IBTimes UK that Thresay May need to get down to work and that there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Brexit. The UK has officially triggered Article 50 as Sir Tim Barrow, the British Ambassador to the EU, handed Donald Tusk a letter signed by Theresa May signalling the UKs desire to begin formal divorce proceedings.
