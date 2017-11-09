Rajkummar Rao is back with his latest release Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana starring Kriti Kharbanda opposite him. It is a romantic comedy coupled with a revenge story.

The film is slated to be released on November 10 across India, but some reviews are already out. Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana has received a mixed response from the critics.

While some said that the film is decent enough to watch once, some others claimed it to be a dull movie. It is also being said that the second half of the film has been dragged unnecessarily. Rajkummar Rao's performance like always is being appreciated. Kriti too has apparently done justice to her character.

Meanwhile, many celebrities have been batting for the film on social media. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bobby Deol, among some others wished good luck to the team of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana.

Check some of the initial reviews and ratings on Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and stay tuned for more updates:

Umesh Punwani from Koimoi: Skip this wedding! Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a failed and stereotypical attempt at tackling issues like dowry and sexism. You can watch it for Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda – if this single reason is enough for you. (2*/5*)

Renuka Vyavahare from Times of India: The film could have been much better than it eventually turns out to be. But if you don't mind watching a modest family drama, reminiscent of the 90s, you won't mind being privy to this emotional alliance. (3*/5*)

Sweta Kaushal from Hindustan Times: The film, however, leans too much on clichés. Songs are abrupt and obstruct the narrative. The filmmakers have also relied heavily on melodrama but despite these minor hiccups, this is an invitation you must not miss. (3.5*/5*)

Mumbai Mirror: If the noble cause of this film was to train societal soch, the regressive characters could've at least gone through a mindset makeover by the climax. But the only transformation here, happens for those in the audience — greying guaranteed. (2*/5*)