Esha Gupta has yet again grabbed eyeballs by sharing another extremely sexy photo on Instagram. The hot diva shared a picture with her fans from a sensuous photoshoot.

Esha, who has been hogging the limelight with her super hot photos on Instagram, showed her oomph factor in a new picture. The actress is seen flaunting a major cleavage and some portion of her boobs, making her followers go crazy.

Partially covering her assets with a blue denim jacket, Esha looks extremely hot in the last photo as well. The Baadshaho actress has been making headlines for her highly seductive but aesthetically shot photos.

First, she had shared some sizzling pictures in lingerie, followed by some more topless ones. However, she had taken it to a new level, when she had gone completely nude for a photoshoot, flaunting her bare butt.

While many have been praising Esha's sexy side, many others have been slamming her too for posting such photos. Although there has been a lot of slut-shaming, the bold diva did not get affected by the negative comments.

Of late, many Bollywood actresses have been sharing their sizzling pictures on Instagram. And almost in every case, they get both praised as well as slut-shamed. Not just Bollywood actresses, many gorgeous ladies from the television world, too, choose Instagram to show their off-screen hot avatar.

Esha will next be seen in multi-starrer Baadshaho. Starring Ajay Devgn, Esha, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal among others, the movie is an action thriller, set in the backdrop of the Emergency. Baadshaho is slated to be released this Friday. Meanwhile, check some of Esha's most sexy photos on Instagram:

? @taras84 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

All eyes on you A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

All eyes on you A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

All eyes on you A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

Healthy life ? A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:57am PDT