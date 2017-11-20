Due to weak implementation of Vishakha guidelines, Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act came into being in 2013.

The Act states that, every employer of a workplace having more than ten employees, is bound to constitute a redressal committee to be known as the "Internal Complaints Committee" which will include internal and expert external members.

According to a survey conducted by the Indian Bar Association in 2017, 70 percent women said they avoided reporting sexual harassment by workplace superiors due to fear of repercussions.

On the other hand, the same survey denotes that as many as 46.7 percent survivors said the members of internal committee were not aware of the legal provisions of the Act.

Between 2014 and 2015, cases of sexual harassment within office premises more than doubled – from 57 to 119 – according to National Crime Records Bureau data.

For detailed information, read the handbook compiled by Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India.

Watch the video to find out more.