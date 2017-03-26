Of late, a lot of sexual harassment cases have been reported in the Telly industry raising quite a few eyebrows.

Read: Why former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress Shilpa Shinde took a year to come out in open; is this her way to stay in limelight?

Check out a few cases that made headlines:

Shilpa Shinde: The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! actress has filed a sexual harassment case against producer Binaifer Kohli's husband Sanjay Kohli.

SpotboyE has a copy of the FIR in which Shilpa stated that Sanjay used to touch her inappropriately and had demanded sexual favours from her. This was followed by Sanjay replacing her citing she was unprofessional and threw a lot of tantrums. She said she kept quiet for long because the producers were yet to pay her in full.

Parth Samthaan accused of sexual harassment: Controversy's favourite child Parth made headlines on Sunday, March 2, when he was accused of molestation by a woman named Sushmita Chakravati.

The woman told India Forums: "I have filed a case against Parth. We were friends from the past 4 years and we used to frequently go out to party. This time he tried to get close to me, but I did not let that happen. But when I got to know about a particular Whatsapp group that I was being discussed in... I got upset and filed a case against him. It's not a publicity stunt and I belong to a very good family. I am going to fight and will not take the case back."

Earlier, Parth had slapped a legal notice on his former mentor, producer Vikas Gupta, claiming he tried to molest him and a host of other 'offences' like extortion, criminal breach of trust, cheating with knowledge etc.

Arunabh Kumar accused of sexual harassment: The Viral Fever (TVF) boss Arunabh Kumar was in the centre of a controversy after an anonymous blogger accused him of sexually harassing her. Although TVF released a statement denying allegations, many women later came forward and revealed similar encounters with the TVF boss.

Paridhi Sharma: Back in 2014, Jodha Akbar actress Paridhi had allegedly complained to producer Ekta Kapoor about being sexually abused by the show's director Santram Verma. Not just Paridhi, Ankita Dubey, who was once part of Jodha Akbar, had also complained about the director's behaviour towards her. She had to leave the show as Santram continued bullying her.

Deepika Singh: The former Diya Aur Baati Hum actress slapped co-star Anas Rashid when the latter allegedly touched her inappropriately while shooting for a scene. When Deepika complained to the director, Anas intervened and a heated argument followed. The actor seemed to have abused Singh verbally, which irked Singh to such an extent that she smacked the actor.