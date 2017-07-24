The names of many more celebrities are likely to crop up in the sensational kidnap case of the south Indian actress. Now a young Malayalam actress is reportedly under police scanner for her close relationship with actor Dileep who was arrested on July 10 with irrefutable evidence that proves his involvement in the conspiracy against the abducted actress.

The investigators are likely to interrogate the young actress, and rumours have it that despite sharing screen-space with Dileep in just two Malayalam movies, the duo shares a friendly relationship.

It is also learnt that a huge amount of money was deposited in the bank account of the actress soon after main accused Pulsar Suni and gang sexually assaulted the abducted actress. More details on the latest update are expected to come out in the coming days.

Meanwhile, on Monday, July 24, the Kerala High Court denied the bail plea of Dileep as there are chances that he might influence or threaten the witnesses considering the Janapriyanayakan's hold in the industry. Judge Sunil Thomas in the court order also added that prima facie there is enough evidence to suspect the involvement of the actor in the crime.

"To wreak vengeance, he allegedly conspired with the first accused, to abduct the victim and to take her nude photographs, on an offer that, the first accused would be paid Rupees One and Half Crores. The case is unique, considering its seriousness, meticulous planning, cruel nature of execution and being a crime executed to wreak vengeance on a woman by engaging criminals, to sexually abuse her," read the order.