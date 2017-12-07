Television star Nia Sharma of Jamai Raja fame has been ranked the second sexiest Asian women in an annual poll by London-based weekly newspaper Eastern Eye. She has beaten a plethora of the most stunning A-list Bollywood divas including Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. International star Priyanka Chopra has topped the poll for the record-breaking fifth time.

Nia is certainly on cloud nine given that she has surpassed her own record of being the third sexiest Asian women in 2016. She, however, continues to hold on to her position as the sexiest television star in the 2017 list as well.

Bold Nia Sharma is back with new season of erotic web series Twisted 2

Other television actresses who ranked in the top 20 positions are Drashti Dhami at number six, Gauahar Khan ranked ninth and Rubina Dilaik of Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki at number 10th position.

The youngest in the list and a newcomer is 19-year-old Shivangi Joshi. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai actress, who plays the lead role of Naira, ranked 16 in the top sexiest Asian women in the world list.

Meanwhile, Nia, who is elated over seeing her name on the list, took to social media to share the news with her followers. She wrote, "#maniacs could u do anything more bizzare than this #3rd.. its crazyyyyyyyyyy."

Since the news broke, the diva has been flooded with congratulatory messages on Twitter.

Replying to one of her fans, who hopes she tops the list next year, Nia responded with a heart-warming tweet: "No.1 spot shall always belong to @priyankachopra .. for she leads .. she defines power and she's PC❣️irreplaceable.. insurmountable... badass.."