The United States President Donald Trump found himself at the centre of yet another controversy on Friday when a report alleged an adult star was paid a huge sum to keep quiet on her sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. The allegation surfaced hardly before the dust whipped up by the 'revelations' in book Fire and Fury could settle.

The Wall Street Journal report alleged that Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, had paid Stormy Daniels, an American porn actress, $130,000 to silence her about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

The sexual engagement allegedly took place when she met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe in 2006.

Trump's lawyer has rubbished these reports and said that there was no affair between the US President and Daniels. However, the lawyer did not address the allegation that he paid $130,000 to silence the woman.

"This is now the second time that you are raising outlandish allegations against my client," Cohen was quoted as saying by Business Insider. "You have attempted to perpetuate this false narrative for over a year; a narrative that has been consistently denied by all parties since at least 2011."

Wall Street Journal, however, reported that Cohen oversaw the payment during the Presidential elections.The news outlet also stated that the encounter was "consensual".

A spokesperson for the US President also denied the report.

The attorney for Daniels sent a full statement written by her in which she denied having an affair with Trump. The statement was uploaded to Buzzfeed site. She has even called Trump "professional and complete gentleman"

In a statement provided by the lawyer who reportedly set up the deal, adult film star Stormy Daniels denies taking hush money for sleeping with Trumphttps://t.co/su5Jfrp49x pic.twitter.com/wvIcrI4dNc — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) January 12, 2018

This is not the first time Trump is facing allegations having sexual meetings with adult stars. Earlier, porn star Jessica Drake had alleged that Trump had engaged in sexual misconduct with her during the celebrity golf tournament in 2006. Incidentally, Trump allegedly met Daniels during the same tournament.