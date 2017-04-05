Male red-sided garter snakes engage in gruelling 21-day orgies in which they forgo food in order to spend more time having sex. Their bodies deteriorate significantly in this period. Their female counterparts, however, only dip into the orgy for 1-3 days before heading off to the feeding grounds.
Sex frenzies no good for male snakes, leading to ageing and early death
Male red-sided garter snakes engage in gruelling 21-day orgies in which they forgo food in order to spend more time having sex. Their bodies deteriorate significantly in this period. Their female counterparts, however, only dip into the orgy for 1-3 days before heading off to the feeding grounds.
- April 5, 2017 14:49 IST
