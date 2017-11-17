The BJP is looking to frame Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel — who has been spearheading the stir demanding reservation for the Patels in schools and government jobs — in a rape case in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections, which are to be held next month, a PAAS leader has claimed.

A controversial clip, purportedly showing Hardik with a woman, has already gone viral, Patel had claimed well before this that the Bharatiya Janata Party would use "sex CDs" to try and defame him.

Videos of Hardik's aides consuming alcohol have also been circulated online since then, apparently in an effort to discredit the Patel quota agitation and the people leading it.

'BJP has 52 CDs'

PAAS co-convener Dinesh Bambhaniya told reporters on Thursday that the Gujarat BJP was leaving no stone unturned to discredit Hardik and his aides.

"As Hardik has the support of women, the BJP systematically conspired to destroy the agitation and defame Hardik. And we have got all the information on that," he said.

Bambhaniya claimed the saffron party had apparently spent Rs 40 crore on doctored clips that could be used to tarnish the image of the PAAS leadership.

He claimed a Surat-based individual named Vipul Mendapara and an industrialist named Bimal Patel were in on the conspiracy, as part of which the BJP has created 52 "sex CDs" of PAAS leaders, and 22 of Hardik alone!

BJP hits back

The BJP has denied all claims made by the PAAS leadership. Hardik's former aide Chirag Patel, who has since joined the BJP, has been quoted by the Indian Express as saying: "The Patidar quota stir is no more an agitation by the community, but has become an agitation of Hardik, who is using the money he got for the community in his aiyyashi [pleasures]. We had been hearing such things earlier also, but used to keep mum in the interest of the community as there was no evidence."

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said of the allegations: "The PAAS convener should take legal steps instead of making baseless allegations... Only to achieve political interest they should not misguide the community.... The PAAS conveners who are only speaking as per the script of the Congress should come out and seek the apology of the people of Gujarat instead of hiding their deeds."

He added: "As the PAAS has claimed that 52 more CDs are still there, it shows that they are aware that their own workers might have prepared them. It is an internal matter of the PAAS. BJP leaders have nothing to do with it. Instead of giving excuses, PAAS leaders need to come out clean and give proof."