Sewol disaster ferry fully lifted from sea

  • March 26, 2017 16:59 IST
    By Reuters
Sewol disaster ferry fully lifted from sea Close
Salvaging the sunken South Korean ferry Sewol continues. The boat was successfully loaded onto a semi-submersible vessel. It has been recovered from a depth of 44 metres.The ferry will now be taken to Mokpo port for inspection. More than 300 people were killed on 16 April 2014, when the Sewol ferry capsized.
loading image
IBT TV
Does Jewish vegan vlogger Henya Mania believe factory farming is akin to the Holocaust?
Most popular