Severe flooding hits Malaga after heavy storm

  • February 19, 2017 22:32 IST
    By Reuters
Malaga has been hit by severe flooding following a strong storm. Authorities had warned of a “moderate severe weather event”. More than 130 litres per square metre fell in the space of three hours.Houses, cars and roads were damaged by the rain. Emergency services were called out to more than 200 incidents.
