Violence has erupted in Spain during the Catalonia and amp;#39;s referendum on independence from Spain on October 1. Thousands have turned up to vote after the Spanish government deemed the vote illegal. The footage shows police using riot gear and batons to keep protestors away, injuring several people. Use of rubber bullets has been reported.
Several Injured In Violence Over Catalonia Referendum
- October 1, 2017 17:32 IST
