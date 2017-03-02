Several injured as entrance to Johannesburg hospital collapses

Several injured as entrance to Johannesburg hospital collapses Close
An entrance near a maternity ward in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa, collapsed on 2 March, injuring five people. Reports indicate that two were patients, two were construction workers, and one of the injured was a hospital staff member.
loading image
IBT TV
Watch Francois Hollande reaction to sniper accidentally firing during speech
Most popular