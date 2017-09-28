A body of a seven-year-old girl was found in a rubber estate at Kulathupuzha in Kollam district, Kerala, on Thursday, September 28.

#Visuals Kerala: Body of 7-yr-old girl found in a rubber estate in Kollam's Kulathupuzha; Relative Rajesh arrested on charges of rape&murder pic.twitter.com/RL5WJe5WQC — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2017

Reports say that the girl was last seen with her relative, Rajesh, who has now confessed to raping and then strangling her. The police have arrested the accused.

(More details awaited)