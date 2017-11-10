There's no denying that the fear to be cheated on remains in a relationship or marriage, no matter how committed you are. Though no one in their right mind would start a relationship or begin their married life with the intention of cheating, or to be cheated on, it's true that it happens. A new study looks to find out what would make them stray in their marriages and why.

We have all heard about 'seven-year itch' -- the popular belief that couples start to lose interest in their significant others around the seven-year mark. Though it's not a proven phenomenon, a recent study found out that women were more likely to cheat within six to 10 years of marriage.

The results came out after surveying 423 participants; who were asked to rank as per importance the given 29 reasons to resist cheating. Also, they were asked to state their likelihood of cheating on their partners if given an opportunity.

The results of the survey show that being female, more religious, and married for less time was the main reasons for refraining from an extramarital affair when they were presented with the hypothetical scenario.

Among other factors, it was found that the decision of people to stay out of an affair was motivated more by the factors like -- the fear of being alone and the desire to maintain moral standards than the concerns about its impact on their children or partner.

The study, which was published in The Journal of Sex Research, found out that female infidelity proves ideas perpetuated by the theory of 'seven-year itch'.

However, when male infidelity rates were examined, they found that they are most likely to cheat after 11 years.

According to recent figures published by the Office for National Statistics, the median duration of divorce in the UK fluctuate between 8.9 and 12.2 years.

The above data extend the seven-year mark but it certainly covers the time period cited by the new study with regards to women.