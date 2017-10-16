American utility vehicle specialist Jeep has been working on a seven-seater SUV model for quite some time to fill the void in its portfolio created with the discontinuation of Commander in 2010. The company showcased a concept model christened Yuntu concept at Auto Shanghai in China earlier this year. Now the patent images of what could be a near-to-production seven-seater Jeep SUV have been leaked online.

The patent drawings registered in the database of European Office for Harmonisation in the Internal Market (OHIM) show the design of a new three-row Jeep. The Yuntu concept is a stylish and rugged SUV concept that blends signature Jeep DNAs. The model in the patent image also carries a similar design of the Yuntu concept especially the silhouette, wheel arches and the grille.

It has longer overhangs at both front and rear and low ride height. This indicates that the model may not be launched as a hard-core off-road machine but a utilitarian model. The drawings also suggest that the upcoming model will have a thicker tailgate and a wider C-pillar. Snazzy bits in the Yuntu concept such as the panoramic glass roof and suicide rear doors will be toned down for the production spec-model.

The Yuntu concept has been showcased with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is believed to be a 3.6-litre V6 petrol motor with two electric motors. The production version of the model is also expected to carry the same engine in addition to the petrol as well as diesel engine options.

It also needs to be noted that there were reports in August on a seven-seater Compass under development in China. As per reports, the model is due to enter the neighbouring country in 2018. If the report is anything to go by, the patent images may belong to the extended Compass. Jeep may call it as Grand Compass considering its history in naming bigger SUVs.

Will it be launched in India? There's no official comment from FCA or Jeep India on the arrival of the seven-seater Compass. However, it needs to be noted that there is a huge gap between Compass and Wrangler Unlimited Petrol. The launch of 7-seater SUV as a rival to the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour will be an ideal addition to Jeep's India fleet.

