It is not secret anymore that Jeep, an American utility vehicle specialist, is working on a seven-seater SUV model for quite some time to fill the void in its portfolio created with the discontinuation of Commander in 2010.

The company showcased a concept model christened Yuntu concept at Auto Shanghai in China earlier this year. Later, patent images of what could be a near-to-production seven-seater Jeep SUV have been leaked online. However, there is no clue of the name of the upcoming model.

A report in carnewschina.com claims Jeep will call the SUV as Grand Commander. The name leaked from the documents Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) submitted to China's National Trademark Office. The initial market for Jeep Grand Commander will be China and production-spec model is expected to make debut in 2018 April at Beijing Auto Show.

The Yuntu concept was a stylish and rugged SUV concept that blends signature Jeep DNAs. The patent images of the Grand Commander also carries a similar design of the Yuntu concept especially the silhouette, wheel arches and the grille.

It has longer overhangs at both front and rear and low ride height. This indicates that the model may not be launched as a hard-core off-road machine but a utilitarian model. The drawings also suggest that the upcoming model will have a thicker tailgate and a wider C-pillar. Snazzy bits in the Yuntu concept such as the panoramic glass roof and suicide rear doors will be toned down for the production spec-model.

The Yuntu concept has been showcased with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is believed to be a 3.6-litre V6 petrol motor with two electric motors. The Grand Commander is also expected to carry the same engine in addition to the petrol as well as diesel engine options.

Source: carnewschina.com