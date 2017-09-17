To try a new look or just to have healthy hair, at least once in a while, you must have looked around for ways to grow your hair fast. Some may have even tried out different products available in market. However, to yield the best results, all you need to do is some strategic eating.

So, here are 7 foods that will help you grow your hair fast:

Yellow peppers

If your hair is weak, yellow pepper may work wonders. Yellow bell peppers have almost five and a half times more vitamin C than that of oranges and it is really good for your hair as it will act as an antioxidant. It will not only strengthen your hair shaft follicles but also will prevent breakage.

Oysters

Oysters are loaded with zinc. And for those who aren't aware, zinc deficiency is one of the main causes of hair loss and poor scalp conditions. So, oysters can actually improve your hair growth.

Salmon

The Salmon fish is full of strong hair-supporting vitamins like vitamin D and protein. It also contains omega-3 fatty acids. Include salmon in your diet to have good and long hair.

Eggs

Eggs can make your hair grow faster as it has an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids that are good for promoting hair growth. But it is to be noted that the egg white wouldn't help the hair grow, it's actually the yolk that does the job for you.

Sunflower seeds

Sunflower seed has ample amount of vitamin E and taking just a few little seeds can help the hair grow faster.

Almonds

Almonds are high in biotin content, which help your hair grow faster and thicker. Include these nuts in your daily diet and you'll be able to see the results in a month or two.

Avocados

Avocados are considered an age-old beauty secret. It contains high level of essential fatty acids and when it is applied on hair and scalp, it stimulates collagen and elastin production. Daily use will give you long and thick hair. Add it to your daily diet, have it in your breakfast salad or blend it to make a good smoothie.