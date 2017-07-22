Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 17 next Wednesday, July 26, at 10pm KST. The sequel will probably feature the demise of Lee Yoong.

King Yeonsangun stabbed himself with a sword and was bleeding in the shocking cliffhanger of episode 16. Since Prince Jinseong Daegun was holding the sword and Minister Im Sa Hong asked the soldiers to arrest the prince for trying to kill the king, it is likely to be a trap set by the male antagonist for his rival.

Shin Chae Kyung tried everything to sort things out between the royal brothers. Even her father helped her in it to a certain extent. But the timely interference of concubine Lady Suk Won Jang Nok Soo and the evil minister made things worse.

No matter how hard the male protagonist tried to win back the trust of his elder brother, the King was always suspicious about the prince's moves. Finally when the siblings were about to lead a happy life, the antagonists came up with a new idea for prompting Lee Yoong to move against Lee Yeok.

Seo Noh became a victim of the rivalry between the two brothers and met his demise. In the upcoming episodes, Minister Shin Soo Geun and Lady Kwon could be killed for helping out a traitor. The King could even send the prince behind bars along with the female lead.

However, things may take an unexpected turn after Dowager Queen Jasun with the help of Park Won Jong and his niece Yoon Myung Hye decides to release the secret letter of late King Seongjong.

The premiere episode has already featured Lee Yeok as King Jungjong. Since only four more episodes are left for the finale, the viewers can expect to watch the prince's crowning ceremony in the upcoming episodes.

Find out what lies ahead for the royal brothers and Shin Chae Kyung next Wednesday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first 16 episodes online here.