Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 15 next Wednesday, July 19, at 10pm KST. This chapter is likely to feature an unexpected move from Lee Yeok's lackey and best friend, Seo No.

Prince Jinseong Daegun became a little selfish when he decided to give up his fight against King Yeonsangun for protecting his loved ones, including wife Shin Chae Kyung. He did not think about the people who sacrificed their lives for him.

Dowager Queen Jasun, Yoon Myung Hye, Baek Suk Hee, Jo Gwang O and all the supporters of the Prince could become really furious with him after knowing his decision. They may come up with a new plan to convince him.

Episode 15 of the Korean period drama could begin by featuring the crowning ceremony of Lee Yeok, as he made a promise to his half brother towards the end of episode 14. "I will give you one last chance. I, Prince Jin Seong Lee Yeok will accept my late father's will and ascend to the throne. And then I give it back to my brother," he said.

But the snail wives may never let the Prince step down. The promo shows Seo No telling the Prince that the king will not change. The footage also shows the onscreen couple trying to find a secret place to hide.

Viewers can also expect to watch some lighter moments between Shin Chae Kyung and the Prince. "We were together all this while. We will be together from now on as well," the female lead says in the video.

Find out what lies ahead for the royal brothers and Shin Chae Kyung next Wednesday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first 14 episodes online here.