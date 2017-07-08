Seven Day Queen, the KBS fictional drama that is also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 13 next Wednesday, July 12, at 10pm KST. The chapter is likely to focus on the rivalry between Shin Chae Kyung and Lee Yeok.

The female lead was blindly in love with Prince Jinseong Daegun. She never expected him to cheat on her. But Minister Shin Soo Geun's daughter was shocked to find out that her husband is plotting violent revenge against King Yeonsangun and her father.

Park Min Young's character might choose the Prince over his half-brother. But she can never forgive him for trying to kill her father. Whatever the reason is, it will be quite difficult for her to blindly believe someone like him.

Lady Shin may share her worries with Seo Noh and try to find out the truth or she will betray the Prince and team up with Lee Yoong. Since the male protagonist already knows that the secret will of King Seongjong is written on his wife's back, he will never let her break up with him. So what will the female lead do now?

Meanwhile, King Yeonsangun is in search for the woman who has the secret will of his father. If he finds out that the person he is searching for is Shin Chae Kyung, it will be really difficult for him to take a decision mainly because he cannot hurt her.

Instead of killing the female lead, Lee Yoong will probably try to send her parents behind bars in order to control her. Will Minister Shin Soo Geun and Lady Kwon meet their demise in the upcoming episodes of the Korean period drama?

Find out what lies ahead for the royal brothers and Shin Chae Kyung next Wednesday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first 12 episodes online here.