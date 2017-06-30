The KBS fictional drama Seven Day Queen, also known as Queen For Seven Days, will be back with episode 11 next Wednesday, July 5, at 10 pm KST. The chapter will probably reveal some new details about the complicated relationship between King Yeonsangun, Shin Chae Kyung and Prince Jinseong Daegun.

Before getting married to Yi Yeok, the female lead wanted to clear up the misunderstanding between the royal brothers. But she was shocked to know Yi Yung was secretly in love with her and was planning to marry her.

The cliffhanger episode 10 showed Lee Dong Gun's character forcefully kissing the title character and her lover saw it. Although she has always considered the King as her elder brother and admired him, the Prince could become suspicious about her intentions.

The onscreen couple will probably end up becoming rivals because of the affection that Yeonsangun is showing to Minister Shin Soo Geun's daughter. Is that the reason for Prince Jinseong Daegun to kill Chae Kyung's parents?

Find out what lies ahead for the royal brothers and Shin Chae Kyung next Wednesday at 10 pm KST. Until then, catch up with the first 10 episodes online here.

The promo shows Soo Geun requesting the Prince to take good care of his daughter. "My daughter's fate lies in your hands," he says. In the meantime, the title character asks the King if she needs to report to him every day.

The footage also teases the intensity of the rivalry between the royal brothers. It shows the Prince telling his Eunuch, "What is your duty Eunuch song? The feeling of betrayal will be that much greater." Elsewhere, the King says, "His mask is becoming firmer. When Chae Gyung takes that mask of you"