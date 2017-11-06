The internet is buzzing since morning as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor's look got leaked on social media because of an accident on the sets.

According to First Post, "The scene was being shot on the road, and a motorbike crashed into a crew member - a third assistant director - while she was crossing the road."

An official statement by producer Prernaa Arora says: "In an unfortunate accident yesterday, one of the assistant directors of our film Fanney Khan suffered some injuries during the shoot in Mumbai when a motorcycle rider crashed into her. She was immediately given first aid and taken to the hospital for further treatment. She is completely fine now and will soon join the crew for the shoot. The police are dealing with the errant motorcyclist as per the due process of law."

The pictures have Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, shooting for Fanney Khan in the Flora Fountain area of Mumbai. Sporting a trench-coat, the fans wonder why Aishwarya's look in Fanney Khan is similar to that in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Fanney Khan is reportedly the remake of Dutch film Everybody's Famous and it also tackles body-shaming issues. It is the story of an aspiring singer's (played by Anil Kapoor) relationship with his daughter and how a famous singer (Aishwarya Rai) makes a difference in their lives.

Actor Rajkummar Rao also stars in the film. Talking about romancing Aishwarya, he said, "There is a love angle between us which I am looking forward to but I am nervous for it, I will have to romance the world's most beautiful woman."

Produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Fanney Khan is being directed by Atul Manjrekar.