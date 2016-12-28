Actor Anandraj, who was one of the loyalists of J Jayalalithaa, has withdrawn his membership from the AIADMK. The actor has come out from the party as he is displeased with the party's decision to hand over the reins to Sasikala Natarajan following the death of Amma.

The Tamil actor was first to share his unhappiness when several MLAs and MPs displayed their public affection to choose Sasikala as their next general secretary of the AIADMK. Now, the actor-turned-politician has said that he has decided to quit the party as the name of Jayalalithaa is being misused.

Anandraj clarified that he has no personal issues with any of the members in the party. His stand comes at a time when the party is set for its general council meeting on Thursday, 29 December.

Prior to his announcement, a high-voltage drama took place at the AIADMK headquarters as some party workers attacked suspended MP Sasikala Pushpa's husband and a lawyer who had arrived at the venue to submit an application to contest a position in the party during the general council meeting.

Meanwhile, yesteryear actress Latha, who was also a staunch loyalist of Jayalalithaa, has said that the next general secretary should be chosen by the people. She claims that the party founder MG Ramachandran and Jaya always had respected the people's verdict. And the person who occupies the position should be accepted by all in the party, she added.

"The main office-bearers of the party should ensure that such a person takes over the post. And the person selected for the post should also give an undertaking to serve the public based on the guidelines of MGR and Puratchithalaivi J.Jayalalitha's way of administration," Indiaglitz quotes the actress as saying.

J Jayalalithaa passed away on 5 December after a prolonged illness.