Sessions stumps critics by sending top DOJ lawyer to help LGBTQ murder case

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has unexpectedly assigned a top federal hate crimes lawyer to prosecute a man on trial for the shooting death of gender-fluid teen Kedarie Johnson. Johnson, 16, was killed in an alley in Burlington, Iowa, in March 2016. Jorge Sanders-Galvez, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in Johnsons death. Johnson identified as both male and female and sometimes went by the name Kandicee. Sessions, a staunch conservative, is known for battling against LGBTQ rights.