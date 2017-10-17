Sessions stumps critics by sending top DOJ lawyer to help LGBTQ murder case Close
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has unexpectedly assigned a top federal hate crimes lawyer to prosecute a man on trial for the shooting death of gender-fluid teen Kedarie Johnson. Johnson, 16, was killed in an alley in Burlington, Iowa, in March 2016. Jorge Sanders-Galvez, 23, has been charged with first-degree murder in Johnsons death. Johnson identified as both male and female and sometimes went by the name Kandicee. Sessions, a staunch conservative, is known for battling against LGBTQ rights.