Paris-Saint Germain are preparing to bid a sum of £60 million-plus for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Notably, the Ligue 1 side are eyeing the Argentine striker as a backup option if they fail to land Monaco star Kylian Mbappe, who has garnered interest from almost every big club in Europe.

PSG are gearing up to exploit the reported strain in a relationship between Aguero and City boss Pep Guardiola, according to The Times. Notably, the 29-year-old was not the first-choice striker at the Etihad Stadium in the second half of last season as Gabriel Jesus became the Spanish tactician's go-to man.

With City showing interest in landing Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, Aguero also has to fight it out for a spot in the playing XI next season. Despite having had injury concerns and not playing regularly for the Sky Blues, the seasoned campaigner scored 33 goals in all competitions in the last season.

Aguero though has maintained that he would want to see out the two years remaining on his contract with City. Guardiola also maintained at the end of last season that "having Sergio Aguero was an absolute must."

"I feel very happy here, so I will fulfil my contract to stay here until the end of my contract. I have not thought about where to play next. I just want to focus on the work here," Aguero had told Xinhua earlier this month.

However, PSG's offer of increasing Aguero's £220,000-a-week wage is likely to have the City star thinking about moving to the French giants. Unai Emery's side will want to make sure they are not left empty-handed in case they fail to sign Mbappe, who is now being pursued by La Liga giants Real Madrid among other big names.

PSG have promised they will rebuild the squad around Aguero and revive their bid to reclaim the Ligue 1 title from Monaco next season. With City not offering a contract extension to the Argentine star, he is likely to consider the option to move to Paris.