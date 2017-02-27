Manchester City's new Brazilian wonder kid Gabriel Jesus got off to the best possible start to life in the Premier League. He has already registered three goals and two assists from just five games so far, and because of his amazing form, Sergio Aguero had to settle for a place on the bench.

But Gabriel Jesus' fairytale story came to an early end as he injured himself recently ruling him out for at least two months with a fractured metatarsal. This presents Sergio Aguero with the perfect opportunity to stake his claim once again and he did so in their Champions League match against Monaco as he scored two goals.

However, the former Atletico Madrid forward is still not entirely convinced that he will remain Pep Guardiola's first choice striker when Gabriel Jesus returns from injury and is hopeful he can complete a move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Initial rumours about Aguero's future at Manchester City surfaced after Pep Guardiola decided to bench for the second game in a row since Gabriel Jesus' arrival from Palmeiras. Despite these rumours, Guardiola was quick to suggest that Aguero remains a key part of his plans going forward, but with the Argentine already 28 years old, he would not want to warm the bench during the prime of his career.

When Aguero was asked about his future when the rumours just came up, he said that his goal right now was to help the team for the remainder of the season, but his future will be seen later.

Sergio Aguero has been at Manchester City for six years now and has won the Premier League twice, the League Cup twice and the Community Shield once and if Real Madrid were really interested in signing him they will have to pay around £60 million to persuade Manchester City to sell him.

Aguero has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world since moving to Manchester City and if he were to leave Manchester City in the summer he would not be short of suitors. And if he were to join Real Madrid, he, alongside Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, would form one of the deadliest attacking lineup in world football.