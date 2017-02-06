Sergio Aguero is certainly not being missed by the Manchester City fans and their players, at least in the last two matches since their wonder kid Gabriel Jesus has stepped up. The 19-year-old Brazilian is clearly enjoying his time in the Premier League and the Etihad Stadium so far.

Pep Guardiola made a huge decision to bench Sergio Aguero in their previous Premier League match against West Ham, which they comfortably won 4-0 as Gabriel Jesus set up Kevin De Bruyne for the first goal and then got a goal himself.

In their win against Swansea yesterday, he once again decided to bench the Argentine and his decision paid off as Gabriel Jesus scored on his first start at the Etihad and after Swansea leveled the game with 10 minutes remaining, Jesus once again stepped up and scored the winner in injury time.

The Olympic gold medal winner with Brazil has certainly lived up to all the hype that surrounded him prior to his move to the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if Guardiola will continue to select the young Brazilian in the coming matches especially in their Champions League match against Monaco on February 22.

If Guardiola continues to choose Jesus before Aguero in their coming games, he will certainly have to think about his future, but for now the Argentine is concentrating on helping his team. He also said that players being benched happens sometimes and that he will have to wait for his opportunity to come.

"I have to help the team as much as I can in these three months. Afterwards we'll see what the club wants to do with me. In three years, my contract is up – that's why I say I'm happy at the club. In these last three months that are left I have to help the club and, as I say, the club will decide if I have a place here or not," The Guardian quoted Sergio Aguero as saying.

"Sometimes this happens. When you're on the bench you have to wait for your opportunity. I have three months to do my best and try to help the team and we'll see what happens with my future. He [Jesus] is a great player. He's a very young player but he will learn a lot at City and he will have a great future at the club."