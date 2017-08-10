When it comes to Manchester United transfer news, there is always a late drama. Jose Mourinho has been asking the likes of Ed Woodward and the Glazer family to get four players in the summer transfer window, right from the start.

Midway, a rocky patch was hit as the Portuguese coach took to the mic and suggested that Manchester United fans might have to be content with just three signings owing to a crazy transfer market.

READ: Leander Dendoncker too on Manchester United radar!

With less than a month to go for the window to shut, United seems to have struck a deal. Not with Ivan Perisic or even Gareth Bale for that matter of fact. Loic Tanzi, a French journalist working for Goal, has revealed that the Premier League giants have offered a five-year contract to Serge Aurier, and that has been agreed upon by the player.

S.Aurier et MU ont trouvé un accord autour d'un contrat de 5 ans. Reste à négocier avec Paris et à avoir un permis de travail #PSG — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) August 10, 2017

The tricky part of agreement between United and Aurier's current club PSG, however starts now.

So, who is Serge Aurier?

Player position : Right-back

: Right-back Age : 24 (as on August 10)

: 24 (as on August 10) Present club : PSG

: PSG Current contract until : June 30 2019

: June 30 2019 National team : Ivory Coast

: Ivory Coast Major trophies won: Ligue 1 title 2014-15, 2015-16; Africa Cup of Nations 2015

It is being claimed that Mourinho is looking for further cover for the full-back roles at Manchester United. Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are the only front-runners for the right and left back position, with the likes of Luke Shaw and Marcos Rojo still out injured.

Timothy Fosu Mensah, meanwhile, has joined Crystal Palace on loan.

Aurier has to struggle to enter the UK, however

The arrival of Dani Alves at PSG this summer makes it pretty much guaranteed that the Brazilian starts all of their matches in the right back role. Thomas Meunier is also another promising full-back at PSG's disposal.

The exit of Serge Aurier therefore makes sense now.

Aurier, however, has a bad past. He was found guilty of assaulting a police officer outside a night club in Paris. And that prevented him from entering the United Kingdom during PSG's Champions League match against Arsenal earlier this year.

United for now have to wait on to learn about Aurier's fate.