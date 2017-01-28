Serena Williams vs Venus Williams – a familiar and exciting clash between two absolute greats of the game. The fact that they are sisters as well only lifts that rivalry level a little bit more, with the two set to clash again in the final of the 2017 Australian Open.

Australian Open women's singles final schedule

At 36 and 35, most tennis players would have bid goodbye and will be propping up in front of the TV, or commentating on the match or staying busy with their academies, but not Serena and Venus.

The two American women are still at the top of their game – well, Serena very much is, while Venus has found her mojo in the recent past – competing for the biggest titles in the sport.

This will be their first Grand Slam final against each other since Wimbledon in 2009, when Serena came out on top and going by form alone, this 2017 Australian Open final should also go the way of the younger sister, who holds the edge in the head-to-head, with a 16-11 record.

Serena is the woman to beat in the game at the moment and while her form might have dipped in the second half of last season, the American has showed she is back to her best with some ruthless performances in Melbourne over the last fortnight, none more so than in the semifinals, when she dispatched Mirjana Lucic-Baroni with ridiculous ease.

Venus Williams had to fight her way past Coco Vandeweghe in her semifinal, and looked beyond emotional after sealing her place in the final.

After she was diagnosed with an auto immune disorder, Venus' career, let alone the chance of winning an eighth Grand Slam title, looked over, only for the 36-year-old to defy all odds.

No matter what happens, this will be an emotional final for both players, one that will test them physically and mentally. You feel, the Williams sister that keeps her emotions in control better will end up with that famous trophy in her hands.

Serena, who is targeting her 23rd Grand Slam title which will take her clear of Steffi Graf's open era record, said irrespective of the result, both will leave as winners on Saturday and while that is a nice sentiment, there is little doubt that when the chair umpire calls play, the game-faces will be on and two of the fiercest competitors in the game will do everything in their powers to come out on the winning side.