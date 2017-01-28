Serena Williams and sister Venus Williams will go head to head in the Australian Open 2017 final hoping to reignite a classic rivalry that has already given the fans plenty to smile about.

Venus vs Serena - a rivalry for the ages

Having defied the odds to setup a final against each other, both Venus and Serena will be desperate to put on a show for the Melbourne Park crowd in the women's singles final.

Going by their previous exploits in Grand Slam finals, a match to remember will be expected, with Serena starting this contest as the favourite.

"After everything that Venus has been through with her illness and stuff, I just can't help but feel like it's a win-win situation for me," Serena said. "I was there for the whole time. We lived together. I know what she went through.

"It's the one time that I really genuinely feel like no matter what happens, I can't lose, she can't lose. It's going to be a great situation."

While Serena is one Grand Slam title away from creating a new open era record in the women's game by clinching her 23rd major – she is currently level with Steffi Graf on 22 – this final will be a lot more special for Venus. After struggling with illness and with age catching up, it looked like Venus' Grand Slam final days were over, only for the 36-year-old to find her form in Melbourne.

Having never won an Australian Open title before – the last time she reached the final was in 2003, when she lost to Serena – this will be a chance for the American to get her maiden championship in Melbourne to crown her comeback in the perfect manner.

"I know I can play," Venus, who beat Coco Vandeweghe in three sets in the semifinal, said. "You just have to try to figure it out if you can get it to line up all at the same time. That's why you get out and you try. As long as you continue to try, you have an opportunity. That's why I'm here.

"I probably just need to continue playing like I'm playing. I haven't played badly. I lost a set (in the semifinals). I was not happy about it. But my opponent deserved that set. So what else could I do? Try to get the next two.

"I will try to do the same (in the final against Serena)."

When to Watch Live

The women's singles final is scheduled for a 7.30pm local time (2pm IST, 8.30am GMT, 3.30am ET) start.

Live Streaming and TV information

USA: TV: ESPN. Live Streaming: Watch ESPN.

India: TV: Sony Six and Sony Six HD. Live Streaming: Sonyliv and Yupp TV.

Australia: TV: Channel 7. Live Streaming: 7 Live.

UK: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.